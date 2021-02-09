Digital Exclusive: Sunnybrook Community Church postpones this year’s ‘Night to Shine’ event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One event which helps put the spotlight on people with disabilities has been postponed due to the upcoming dangerous cold weather conditions.

Sunnybrook Community Church announced Monday on their Facebook page that their “Night to Shine” event will not be happening on Friday.

“You know, Night to Shine, you can’t take the ‘shine’ out of it. Our members are still going to watch it virtually. They’re still going to get dressed up. They’re still going to have a great time at their homes. They’re going to pretend that they’re at the Night to Shine event,” said Nancy Mullally, Mid-Step Services.

Nancy Mullally, residential services director at Mid-Step Services, said the Night to Shine event helps build self-esteem for those with disabilities in the community.

The organization will be holding its own prom event instead, where people can dress up and dance the night away.

“We’re going to have our own little meals at our house and our own little fun-filled activities for them to do so they can show off. We’re going to be taking pictures, and we’re going to do as much as we can to make sure that their night is wonderful, spectacular, and enchanted,” said Mullally.

Mid-Step Services received a donation of over 65 dresses and other formal wear attire from a drive put together by Briar Cliff University’s Catholic Daughters.

Mullally mentions the Catholic Daughters helped make dreams come true for those with disabilities by gushing over the dresses and made them feel like a princess.

“It’s good because, during this pandemic, they can’t easily get out and go buy anything to wear for it. This makes it easier for them to feel great on their night with easier access to it,” said Megan Loutsch, a junior at Briar Cliff University.

Megan Loutsch, a Catholic Daughters member, said the group was thinking of service projects to do and came up with the idea after seeing dresses sitting in her closet, doing nothing.

The postponing of Sunnybrook’s Night to Shine event didn’t affect the Catholic Daughters’ formal wear drive because they already have sent out the attire.

“So, because we already have donated all the dresses. They’re able to use them not only this year but in future years as well. They won’t have any issues with having to get more anytime soon,” said Loutsch.

Night to Shine provides those with disabilities a chance to dress up in glamourous outfits and have their own prom.

But for a couple of people at Mid-Step Services, Night to Shine is more than just a prom night for them.

“My new favorite experience [because it’s] about people who are being just who they are…because it brings everybody out to shine [and be] who they are,” said Laken, Mid-Step Services.

“I think…to be honest…I just love to be with my friends, and I love to dance…so I can have people participate [with at] Night to Shine,” said Nicole, Mid-Step Services.

Night to Shine is a prom event being held across the country hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation for folks who have disabilities, but it’s happening virtually this year because of COVID-19.