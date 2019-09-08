Digital Exclusive: Sunflower Fest at Scarecrow Farm

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — This weekend, Scarecrow Farm held it’s first-ever Sunflower Fest.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Todd Schumansky, co-owner of Scarecrow Farm, to find out what his favorite part of the event is and to learn more about the event.

“Watching all the people come in and be amazed with the sunflowers and just having fun with their families,” Schumansky said.

Schumansky also they are making notes on things to improve on for future Sunflower Fests.

“We have plans in works the works and we’re learning things this week as far as what we need to change. And how we can make this better and different next year,” mentioned Schumansky.

And with the weather be better than it was on Saturday, Schumansky would like to see lots of families on the last day of the event enjoying their time there.

“Weather is better today than it was yesterday, so we’d love to see some more people out,” added Schumansky.

Sunflower Fest goes on until 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Latest Stories