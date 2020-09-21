Digital Exclusive: Storm Lake Police unveils new community outreach vehicle

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) has a sweet new ride.

The “Yumvee” is a utility military surplus Humvee which has been transformed into an ice cream vehicle for the police department.

“We’re always looking for new ways to get in front of people and make positive interactions. We thought this would be a neat and fun way to try and target a new audience and get in front of our youth and hand out some ice cream and build relationships and keep working to try and build that trust with the people in our community,” said Patrick Diekman, Assistant Chief at the Storm Lake Police Department

The “Yumvee” project started earlier this summer and in June, the SLPD was awarded a community grant from Tyson Foods.

The vehicle’s painted black and white with magnetic decals on the sides. The community grant was used to purchase a portable freezer.

The “Yumvee” will be used to not only help the police engage people in the community but also make connections.

“When you have something that’s new like this and that’s exciting and people want to be a part of it and, you know, who doesn’t want free ice cream. When they come out, again, that’s a chance for us to have a positive interaction with them. When we hand out the ice cream when we hand out frozen treats, that’s a chance for us to get to know people, you know, show them that we’re here for them and that we care about them and building trust with them,” said SLPD Assistant Chief Diekman.

The vehicle can also be turned from an ice cream “Yumvee” to be used for police use when it is needed.

Latest Stories