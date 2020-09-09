Digital Exclusive: Storm Lake Police begins SCRAM program to help tackle crime

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department wants the public’s help with fighting crime by taking part in a new program called SCRAM.

SCRAM stands for Surveillance Camera Registration And Mapping, which allows residents and business owners in Storm Lake to register the locations of their video surveillance systems with the police department.

Patrick Diekman, Assistant Police Chief for the SLPD, said the program will not only help them solve crimes but keeps growing the relationship with the community.

“We work really hard to build relationships with the community and we understand that we can’t do that all by ourselves. We need to work together to make this a safer place. This program is just another thing that we’re doing to try and build a relationship with the community so that we can work together to help solve and deter crime,” said Patrick Diekman, SLPD Assistant Police Chief.

Photo Courtesy of the Storm Lake Police Department.

SCRAM allows the police department to directly contact residents and businesses where cameras are in use in an area where a crime may have happened.

The program is another example of how both the department and Storm Lake residents can work jointly to protect the community.

“It allows us to partner together and by having this program and giving us another tool to use when we’re responding to a crime. We’re going to be able to help solve these [crimes] and in turn, we’re going to help deter these from ever happening in the first place, that’s the goal of this program,” said Diekman.

The registration for SCRAM is voluntary and free. Police will keep personal information confidential and people can delete their registration at any time.

Diekman adds the SLPD will not get direct access to the surveillance camera systems when people and businesses register for the program.

For more information on how to register for SCRAM, click here.

