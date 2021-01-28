Digital Exclusive: Stone State Park, others featured in new art exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center will be unveiling a new exhibit this weekend that blends art with nature.

The exhibit is called “20 Artists, 20 Parks” which was organized by Iowa State University and other organizations and is meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Iowa State Parks in 2020.

“They paired 20 artists, faculty, and graduate students from Iowa State to work with rangers in 20 parks. We have over 70 parks across Iowa, but 20 parks were selected, and 20 artists were selected,” said Mary Anne Redding, the curator of the Sioux City Art Center.

One of the parks selected for the exhibit was Stone State Park.

“Part of the reason that we’re so excited to have it here at the Sioux city Art Center is that our own park, Stone State Park, is featured in the exhibition very prominently, and we have at the entrance to the exhibition, there is a map of Iowa and each of the state parks and each of the artists are identified on that map,” said Redding.

The exhibit will showcase various styles of artwork from painting to digital photography which Redding hopes will inspire new artists.

“What we hope is that people will be inspired to make artwork whether they’re drawing with colored pencils, whether they’re using a digital camera, whether they’re using a cellphone, whether they’re painting, whether they’re making a quilt, so I think you can use a lot of different media, actually you can use all different media to make artwork in response to the natural environment,” said Redding.

The art center will hold a virtual reception for the exhibit Friday, January 29 on their Facebook page.