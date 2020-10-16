Digital Exclusive: STEMM to hold ‘A Night of Hope’ fundraiser as an in-person, virtual event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One local non-profit organization in Siouxland is making some changes to its annual fundraiser.

The Siouxland Tanzanian Educational Medical Ministries, or STEMM, will be having their annual ‘A Night of Hope’ fundraiser as an in-person and virtual simultaneous event.

“That we’ll be very socially distanced and very medically sensitive to the pandemic by providing masks and hand washers and all the good things we need to do…but we’re also offering this year for those who don’t feel comfortable being at an event to join us online, virtually,” said Dr. Steve Meyer, co-founder of STEMM.

Dr. Meyer said they want the fundraiser to be as inclusive as possible and be sensitive to the fact that the coronavirus is a serious risk for a lot of people.

He adds those changes will affect the fundraiser by being able to have more people come to the event, whether it’s live or online.

“If we can reach people in other localities who, for example, [live] in Okoboji say ‘Gosh, I’d really like to go, but it’s not worth the two-hour drive.’ They can join us that night online. We hope that our audience, that’s normally about 300 people, will be 500, with half online and half in-person,” said Dr. Meyer.

STEMM’s annual fundraiser has been around for 23 years and helps benefit the kids living in Tanzania. They’re hoping to raise $200,000 from this year’s event.

A Night of Hope fundraiser will take place on October 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

For more information on A Night of Hope, visit STEMM’s website.

