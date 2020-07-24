Digital Exclusive: Staying cool during a Heat Advisory

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A heat advisory is in effect for much of Siouxland, and people are finding “ice cold” ways to beat the heat.

“So we drove down here to the Ice Cream Capital of the World to get ice cream,” said Alyssa Dennis, Wells Ice Cream Parlor Visitor.

With the advisory lasting until 9 p.m. Saturday, a trip to the Ice Cream Capital couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Just because it’s fun. Probably as much as anything, but yeah. On a day like today, it’s summertime, it’s getting in while it’s cool and have a little dip of ice cream sounds really good,” said Larry Ver Steeg, a Le Mars resident.

However, eating ice cream isn’t the only way people are beating the heat.

“Then, we’re heading back up to spend some time at the big pool that they have up there,” said Dennis.

“We’re able to get into the water up here at Willow Creek [Campground] and just spend some time cooling off and just making sure that we’re hydrated and taking a break if we need it,” said Kristin Dacres, a Sioux City resident.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said to limit your time outdoors to the coolest hours of the day and wear sunscreen.

“Just not getting too much sun. I’m old enough that I’m not that active,” said Ver Steeg.

“Listen to your body. If you’re not feeling well, or you start to get lightheaded or dizzy, go inside and drink that water and make sure you’re refreshed because that’s the key to staying healthy and getting over this heat,” said Dacres.

Another pro tip is to be sure to wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.

For more information on staying cool and hydrated, visit the CDC’s website.

