Digital Exclusive: Spring allergy season is in full swing

(KCAU) – Springtime means trees and flowers blooming, but this time of the year will be challenging for some people.

Some people in the United States will be dealing with their seasonal allergies.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology said spring allergies occur from February until early summer.

This is due to the pollination of trees and grasses at this time of year, releasing tiny grains into the air to fertilize other plants.

Some of the symptoms that people should look out for include a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, trees release pollen as early as January, while the grass depends on the weather and time of day.

The Mayo Clinic have some ways to get through the allergy season are:

Staying indoors on dry, windy days

Wear a pollen mask when doing outside chores

Check the pollen forecasts and current pollen levels

Try to take over-the-counter medications

Health officials add that seasonal allergies may affect nearly one in six people in the U.S.