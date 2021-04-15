Digital Exclusive: Special topic for first in-person “History at High Noon” since pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the Sioux City Public Museum’s popular series, “History at High Noon”, returned to in-person sessions after a year of virtual presentations.

“It’s really exciting! Programs are always so different when you don’t have a crowd to bounce off of, when you don’t have a crowd to gauge their reaction. And now, you get a constant feedback of ‘are you doing well’ or ‘do you need to speed things along’ so I’ve honestly really, really missed the in-person stuff,” said Haley Aguirre, archival records clerk at the Sioux City Public Museum.

To mark the return to live presentations, archival records clerk Haley Aguirre, and the staff chose a special topic.

“So we decided to talk about the Sioux City Public Museum’s history because April of 2021 marks ten years since we’ve been down here in our downtown location,” said Aguirre.

The full recorded presentation will be available on the museum’s YouTube page on Thursday, April 22.