Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City students host Cardinal Extravaganza

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — For the past two years, students at South Sioux City Senior High have been hosting Cardinal Extravaganza.

Cardinal Extravaganza is a craft fair run by students in South Sioux Senior High who are members of National Honor Society or Educators Rising.

Members from both the National Honor Society and Educators Rising were helping out with the concession stand, a kids’ carnival and raffle items.

Omar Bonce, a senior and member of Educators Rising, addressed the importance of helping run the craft fair.

“It’s important nowadays, because of social media, students don’t really get active in their community. Something like this, a vendor fair, really brings us closer together and really shows the community is bigger than what we imagine, and how much we can actually do with fundraising,” Bonce said.

Some of the proceeds from Cardinal Extravaganza will go to the National Honor Society’s backpack program.

Jagger Horken, a member of the National Honor Society, explained how the National Honor Society’s backpack program works.

“One of the reasons we are trying to raise money is because we have our backpack program for kids in our own high school who don’t have enough food to eat on the weekend. We’ll get a bunch of food together and pack it on Thursdays, and then they take it home on Fridays and bring it back the next week,” Horken said.

Some proceeds also help send Educators Rising club to the state competition where they compete against other students on their teaching skills.

Latest Stories