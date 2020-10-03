Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City Police receive bonuses for low crime rate

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City officers received a bonus in their paychecks today.

“The city council several years ago voted and added to our contract or approved on our contract that if the city has a decrease in its crime rate that each officer, each sworn officer, will get a $100 bonus,” said Ed Mahon, chief of South Sioux City Police.

Crime rates are determined by the Unified Crime Report.

“When I put out this crime rates for UCR, which is “Unified Crime Report”, they don’t come out until about halfway through the next year, so what we’re speaking of right now is that our crime rate in 2019 was reduced from the year in 2018,” said Mahon.

According to Chief Mahon, the crime rate in 2019 dropped by 9% compared to 2018.

