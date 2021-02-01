Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City Parks Dept. handing out trees to folks in Spring

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City residents may be seeing even more green this Spring thanks to the South Sioux City Parks Department.

The department will be giving away trees to citizens who sign up for the program.

“What we’re doing is we want citizens to replant trees along the streets because we’re gonna lose so many trees coming up with Emerald Ash Bore. So that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing and this is gonna get a jump on those trees getting big enough so that when we do lose the ash trees, we don’t lose them all,” said Gene Maffit, director of the South Sioux City Parks Department.

Folks who sign up will plant a tree in the area between the street and sidewalk.

“The right-of-way in front of their house is actually owned by the city, but it is actually cared for by homeowners,” said Maffit.

Maffit said the planting of new trees along the streets will add scenic beauty to the city and provide more shade for folks.

“Besides adding beauty and also the wildlife; you can get birds and squirrels and whatnot like that living in trees, so they do a lot of good things for communities,” said Maffit.

Folks interested in the program can call the Parks Department at (402) 494-7535.