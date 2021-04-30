Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City Fire Department now offering car seat checks

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Do you know if you have installed your child’s car seat correctly? Now there’s a place in Siouxland to have them verified.

The South Sioux City Fire Department can now check to see if parents have properly installed them in the back seat of their vehicles.

“It’s something that the fire department never been certified in before as well as anybody in Dakota County as far as we’re aware, recently, nobody’s been certified. So, since we work in public safety, it means so much to us. I think it’s another facet of public safety,” said Capt. Kevin Ott, South Sioux City Fire Department.

Captain Kevin Ott with the fire department said he completed a four-day course through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in Omaha to be certified as a Child Passenger Safety Technician.

The fire department has already received many phone calls about people wanting to verify their car seat installations.

“I think people look on public servants pretty heavy. [They] rely on public servants pretty heavy for comfort, make sure they’re doing things correctly. Keeping their kids safe not only in their homes as far as fire safety but as well as in their vehicles,” said Capt. Ott.

Captain Ott says statistically, about 50% of adults install their child’s car seats incorrectly due to the different types of car seats and different kinds of cars.

Parents can still properly install them on their own even if they cannot contact a certified installer, get a new vehicle, or move the seat to another car.

“To rely on their car owner manual as well as the car seat manual and cross-reference between the two. You will get all of the information you need from those. Even then, if you’re not sure, then I would definitely try contacting an installer for further guidance,” said Capt. Kevin Ott, South Sioux City Fire Department.

The South Sioux City Fire Department will also offer the installation verification service to anyone in the surrounding area.

Captain Ott mentions they’re currently planning on having car seat install events in the near future and will post updates on the car seat install events on their Facebook page.