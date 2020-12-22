Digital Exclusive: South Sioux City bank donates to local police

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – One bank in South Sioux City is raising money for charities by allowing their employees to wear jeans for a day every month.

“Every year, all of the employees here at the bank donate money for the opportunity to wear jeans on the last Friday of every month, and at the end of the year, we take nominations for different non-profit organizations to make a donation to,” said Brent Ruch, Vice President of F&M Bank.

For 2020, the F&M Bank raised and donated $12,000 to the South Sioux City Police Department as thanks to first responders.

“We’re very fortunate to live in the community or Siouxland area that appreciates everything that we do on a daily basis, and as nice as the money is with the gesture itself, as far as being chosen is honorable enough and very appreciative,” said Clint Nelson, the secretary of treasurer for the Officers Association.

Clint Nelson and Chief Ed Mahon were two of the representatives of the SSCPD present at F&M Bank on Thursday morning.

“I can’t come up with the perfect word really. It’s very nice. Very gratifying and it’s easy to say, but the officers really appreciate it,” said Ed Mahon, chief of the South Sioux City Police Department.

Nelson also shared what this donation means for the department and what they plan to do with it.

“We get a lot of gifts, but as far as monetary donations, they’ve been down because everybody else has to tighten up their budgets and what they have to do with their givings. So, this donation today will help us be able to continue some of our projects throughout the year that we like to do and give back to the community,” said Nelson.