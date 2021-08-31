Digital Exclusive: Smooth traveling for SmithCo’s latest side dump trailer

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a new mining truck on the market that may be a game changer to the industry.

The manufacturing company, SmithCo Side Dump Trailers, outside of Le Mars, put the final test on their latest mining trailer with some interesting features Monday afternoon.

“This is our newest one with a first-of-its-own kind of suspension, a hydraulic nitrogen combination suspension that as far as we know has never been attempted on a trailer before,” said Scott Lovell, President and CEO of SmithCo Side Dump Trailers.

Regular trucks of this type use air bags as shock absorbers in their suspension that tend to freeze up in extreme cold, according to Lovell, whereas the new system will be much more resistant.

The axels of the trailer were also redesigned for smoother transportation of raw materials.

“This one allows the axels to move independently of each other, so that when you’re going over big bumps or washboard roads, the trailer’s much more stable and it’s a safer platform to drive on,” said Lovell.

The truck is the result of a six-year collaboration between SmithCo Side Dump Trailers and Simard Suspensions in Canada.