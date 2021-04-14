Digital Exclusive: Siouxlanders show appreciation for emergency dispatchers

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – We never see them, but they’re the first voice we hear when we have an emergency and send us the help we need quickly.

They’re emergency dispatchers and their day is filled with phone calls and rapid responses.

“It’s an important job because we have a lot of people depending on us to get the help to them that they need and the officers to make sure we’re sending them to the right places and that we’re making sure that they’re safe,” said Tracy Ellinger, Communications Supervisor at the South Sioux City Law Enforcement Center.

Communications Supervisor, Tracy Ellinger, has been working dispatch at the Law Enforcement Center for 23 years and says the job rarely has any surprises for them.

“The job itself is a lot of repetition, but it’s putting those pieces together and for a new person it can be overwhelming until you learn it and kind of get a feel for what each piece of equipment is,” said Ellinger.

One of the hardest parts of the job, according to Ellinger, is the listening.

“You think you’re a good listener and then you hear an officer call something in, you try to write it down, you second guess yourself what they’re saying. It takes some time to learn,” said Ellinger.

With it being National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, Siouxlanders have been showing their thanks to first responders like Ellinger for all the hard work they do on a daily basis.

“We’ve had people just call in to thank us. Just called and just wanted to just say ‘thank you’ for what we do and that’s more appreciated than anyone knows,” said Ellinger.