Digital Exclusive: Siouxlanders share their opinions about Presidential Election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Last night’s Presidential Election continues to be a close race with ballots still being counted.

For some Siouxlanders, the race was a surprising one.

“I was a little bit surprised to see how close it was. I guess I thought it was gonna be a little bit more decisive and more obvious who the winner would be even last night, even if everything was undecided,” said Jennifer Crew, Lawton resident.

“I think it was very expected; just very tense all the way around and didn’t really know what was going to come from it at all,” said Emma Pritchett, Le Mars resident.

With so many mail-in ballots still being counted and no winner declared yet, Siouxlanders don’t feel thye need to be worried.

“I’m fine with it. I was expecting it. I’m just hoping that it can be a result that everybody has confidence in,” said Crew.

