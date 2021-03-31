Digital Exclusive: Siouxlanders reveal plans after vaccinations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The next vaccine clinic will be in the Siouxland Expo Center and appointments are open to all Siouxlanders over age 16 thanks to the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD).

“I think it’s wonderful! I think the more people we can get vaccinated as quickly as possible, the quicker we’re going to be able to return to a somewhat of a normal life,” said David Elder, a professor at Morningside College.

COVID-19 canceled a lot of vacation plans, like Emma Nelson’s family trip to Minnesota.

“We were planning to go on vacation to mall of America, but that got canceled,” said 12-year-old Emma Nelson, 12 of Sioux City.

Nelson’s older brother and father were lower on the tier list to receive the vaccine but with the recent announcement from SDHD, people will be able to do the little things they couldn’t last year.

For Nelson, she can’t wait to go out to eat with her family.

“It’s something that you haven’t been able to do for so long that it’s just kind of there and you’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go out to eat,’ and then you go, ‘Wait, never mind. There’s a pandemic,'” said Nelson.

Elder, who just recently got his second dose, is looking forward to seeing his students face to face again and visiting his family.

“I live fairly close to my parents and we did not see each other that often, and so I guess the other thing I miss a lot was just hugging my mom,” said Elder.