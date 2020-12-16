Digital Exclusive: Siouxlanders react to vaccine news

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Yesterday, the Siouxland District Health Department announced that Woodbury County will receive the first round of the Pfizer vaccine for frontline workers in the next few days.

Siouxlanders overall response to the news has been positive.

“We are happy to get vaccine and a better life. I’m ready to get back to work and get back to life,” said Gadisa Lemu, a Siouxland resident.

At the moment, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for healthcare workers.

“I’m very happy that it’s being fielded to the community. It sounds like the community has a very good plan for how to distribute it,” said Joe Twidwell, a Siouxland resident.

Siouxlanders have stated that they will get the vaccine shot once it is made available to the general public.