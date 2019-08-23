Digital Exclusive: Siouxlanders react to Summer’s final Food Truck Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You know summer is coming to an end when Food Truck Friday’s has come and gone.



Food Truck Friday’s is an event that takes place every Friday starting in May and running through August from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pearl Street Park in Downtown Sioux City.

This event brings the community together to enjoy the company of one another, some of their favorite foods in Sioux City, and sometimes live entertainment.

It also gives local restaurants the opportunity to sell their food in a different environment. One owner even says that you would think it would be hard with all the competition around, but it’s not as it gives Siouxlanders a variety of food and drinks to pick from in one location.

Food Truck Friday’s may be over now, but Siouxlanders and the owners of the food trucks already can’t wait for it to come back next year.

