Digital Exclusive: Siouxlanders encouraged to register during Voter Registration Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – September is National Voter Registration Month.

Siouxlanders still have time to register before the election.

Those who have already can also check if their information is up to date.

people living in the tri-state area can print out a registration form from their state’s website and turn it in to the county clerk.

Nebraskaand Iowa voters also have the option to register online.

For Iowa, click here for voting information

For Nebraska, click here for voting information

For South Dakota, click here for voting information

Latest Stories