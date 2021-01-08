Digital Exclusive: Siouxlanders can checkout internet hotspots from the library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library has a new way for their patrons to connect to their services.

The library purchased 15 Smarter Hotspot devices that can be checked out by those with a library card.

“Our library director, Helen Rigdon, had done some research and discovered these hotspot devices and then it was our Friends of the Sioux City Public Library group that applied for and received a grant through MRHD that funded the purchase,” said Jodi Klocke, graphics and communications specialist at the Sioux City Public Library.

Folks can choose either a tablet or smartphone that comes with pre-installed apps and provides an internet connection at the push of a button.

“I mean, there’s so much that’s done online anymore, right? Research, schoolwork, job applications, communication, the list goes on,” said Klocke.

With capacity in the building being limited at the moment, the Smarter HotSpots are an additional option for folks who don’t have access to any internet service.

“They’re gonna provide some freedom for our patrons who don’t have internet at home so they can still access those online resources and digital databases from their home and at their convenience,” said Klocke.

Folks can request a HotSpot through the library’s website or by calling their main line at (712) 255-2933.