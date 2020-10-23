Digital Exclusive: Siouxland teenager fighting rare cancer to get special day at Wells Ice Cream Parlor

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A 16-year-old crew member at the Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor is fighting a rare cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Lilly Brent was diagnosed in August with the rare cancer which occurs in the bones or in the soft tissues around the bones.

“It’s been a little different but pretty good…I like my nurses and doctors up at Sanford in Sioux Falls. It’s going pretty well,” said Lilly Brent of Le Mars, Iowa.

Lilly left Le Mars on Friday morning to start her fifth round of chemotherapy in Sioux Falls.

Before she left, she said it’s nice having the support of the community and makes her feel a lot better.

“Well, I would just like to thank everyone that’s supporting me and all of their help. Then, I would also like to thank the ice cream parlor for helping my family out and having a day for me…that’s really nice,” said Brent.

On Saturday, October 24, the ice cream parlor will dedicate the day to Lilly’s courageous battle by hosting the “Lilly Day” fundraiser.

There will also be a special feature treat called the “Lilly Sundae,” consisting of cookies and cream ice cream, marshmallow topping, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

“It’s really crazy! I never thought that I have an ice cream named after me, but…I like it, it’s cool,” said Brent.

All of the proceeds from the sundae and other ice creams sold on Saturday at the ice cream parlor will be donated to the Brent Family. Also, there will be a basket available for free-will donations.

Lilly mentions she plans to have surgery next month to remove a part of the femur bone in her right leg and to go through six to nine months of chemo after the surgery.

For more information about Lilly’s journey, visit her Caring Bridge website.

