Digital Exclusive: Siouxland riding school teaching horse massage classes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland school is offering a very unique lesson this week.

The Sioux City Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School (S.T.A.R.S.) has a guest teacher who specializes in horse massages.

“This class is for anyone that is in the equine world that is interested in learning how to massage horses and basically better the lives of their horses,” said Brook McBride, executive director of S.T.A.R.S.

Their teacher is Leda Mox of Armstrong Equine Massage in Becker, Minnesota.

“I think this class is important for every horse owner so that they can know how to get the longevity out of their horses’ life and make them feel good,” said Leda Mox of Armstrong Equine Massage.

“For Jerusha and I, it’s important to learn because we have a herd of 14 horses and then 2 mini-donkeys. And most of our horses have come from various backgrounds and this is kind of their 2nd adventure in life and so we wanted to better take care of them in the best we can possibly,” said McBride.

The class only runs for four days and covers topics like anatomy and essential oils. Once the course has been completed, participants will receive a certification of achievement.

For more information about Armstrong Equine Massage, you can visit their website.

