Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Humane Society sees an increase of emergency vetting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society has seen an increase of pets having to come in for emergency services this year.

Emergency vetting provides pets in need of urgent care, whatever that may be.

“This year, we have had a lot of pets that have come in that are needing vetting, for whatever reasons, emergency surgeries. Maybe it’s a pet that comes in that’s a diabetic pet that needs insulin. Maybe it’s a pet that comes in that needs special medications or food,” said Kelly Erie, volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society.

Erie said some of the pets that came in for the emergency vetting were hit by a car, had a blockage, stone removal, or hip surgery.

The humane society mentions the increase of emergency vetting can’t be determined by one particular reason.

“It could be that…maybe animals are being turned in that are special needs pets because the owners no longer could care for them,” said Erie.

The non-profit has two special needs cats, Jasper, who’s a diabetic and needs insulin daily, and Tipsy, who’s on a special diet for UTI.

Erie adds pet owners who don’t want to use emergency vetting should use extra precaution with their animals.

“Always make sure that if you let your pet outside that you have proper identification on the pet. That way, if your pet does happen to get injured, they know who to contact, right way. Just making sure everything is secure, latches on your gates, stuff like that,” said Kelly Erie, volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society.

So far, the Siouxland Humane Society has helped 70 families with emergency vetting.

The non-profit organization said they understand how important that bond with people and pets and pets with people is and will do whatever they can to help keep that pet with their family.

