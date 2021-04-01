Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Humane Society says “don’t buy a rabbit on impulse”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Easter is right around the corner and some folks are thinking about getting a rabbit for a pet, but the Siouxland Humane Society has another idea in mind.

“This Easter, we want people not to buy or adopt a rabbit on impulse. What we want people to do is, first of all, do the research on rabbits,” said Kelly Erie, volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society

According to Erie, rabbits require the same level of care as dogs and cats. This includes knowing what size cage they need and their specific diet.

“Rabbits like Timothy hay, they like their fruits, they like their vegetables. Also, rabbits require attention, they also need to be out of their cages and get exercise and playtime as well,” said Erie.

People interested in getting a rabbit will be handed a paper that gives information on how to care for a rabbit.

“We think of rabbits as cute, cuddly, snuggly buddies, which rabbits are very cute and very snuggly, however, rabbits are very skittish, they do not like to be held, and also they don’t like loud noises or fast movements,” said Erie.

Erie says if caring for a rabbit doesn’t seem possible for some folks, good alternatives would be a bunny plushie or chocolate bunnies as an Easter gift.