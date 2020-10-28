Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Humane Society offers pet safety tips for Halloween

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Halloween just around the corner, it’s important for people to think about the safety of their pets.

Halloween can be stressful for animals because dogs want to protect their home while cats prefer an environment with their family.

“We highly recommend like a quiet room with the T.V. playing, radio playing soft music, their favorite toys, of course, a fuzzy blanket, some treats,” said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society.

The humane society said by making your pets feel comfortable, it will help destress them on Halloween night.

Another safety tip for pets is to have their collars on with proper I.D. on it, in case the pets slip out of the doors and can be returned a lot faster. The I.D. tag should have the pet’s name, address, and phone number to call.

Erie mentions that the knocking on the doors and kids in costumes can be spooky for the animals.

“Sometimes Halloween can be very festive and fun for us but can be very stressful for your pets. So take some extra precautions in getting your pets ready for them ghosts and goblins,” said Erie.

She adds kids shouldn’t leave their candy dishes laying around with chocolate, sucker sticks, and candy wrappers because all of that can get lodged in your pet’s throat.

Latest Stories