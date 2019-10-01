Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Humane Society gives back with Big Give donation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One Siouxland nonprofit will use their Siouxland Big Give a donation to help pet parents in need.

Kelly Erie of the Siouxland Humane Society explains that Siouxland Big Give Day is all about donating to your favorite organization.

The Siouxland Humane Society is one of the many non-profit organizations to partake in this year’s event.

This year, all the money raised from their $3,000 donation goal will go towards their pet retention program.

Erie explained to KCAU 9 Digital how the money will help the pet retention program, “The money is going to be used to help those families that are financially struggling to have their animals spayed or neutered. Maybe their having issues taking their pet to the vet so, that’s all going to help with the financial needs with the families that are needing it the most.”

The Siouxland Humane Society said their pet retention program has helped:

79 family pets visit the vet by contributing $5,000

221 families needing pet food by giving them a total of 4,500 lbs of food

79 pet owners spay and neuter their pets with almost $30,000

Dozens of families have used their temporary housing assistance when they’ve been displaced by fire, flood, or domestic reasons

Not only does the Siouxland Humane Society rely on donations they also heavily rely on their army of volunteers.

“We as a shelter, we always rely on volunteers. It almost takes an army to complete a lot of the fundraising projects that we have here. We are always looking for volunteers no matter if it’s to walk Fido or brush out Fluffy, help with our fundraising projects, take pets to our offsite adoption events. We are always in need of volunteers,” Erie mentioned.

If you’d like to volunteer for the Siouxland Humane Soceity, click here.

Donations for Siouxland Big Give will can be made here and will be accepted until midnight, Wednesday, October 2.