Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Habitat for Humanity finds creative ways to fundraise in pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After canceling their annual fundraiser, Baconfest, and closing their ReStore for three months in 2020, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity had to look at other ways to fundraise.

The non-profit also had to change how they were able to have events in the COVID-19 pandemic era.

“We wanted to relook at what kind of events can we really have that we don’t have to plan a new event but still not knowing what the climate might have. We didn’t want to have to create something and then cancel it again in the future,” said Anne Holmes, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

Anne Holmes, executive director for the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, said one of their newest fundraisers is the Stud of the Month calendar. The calendar shows off some businesses and organizations that sponsored and decorated a two by four by eight stud.

“We’ve been able to, in our 2021 calendar, highlight some of the great “stud-work” that businesses have done while also thanking those businesses. So those businesses and their studs are featured month in every month of the calendar,” said Holmes.

Holmes said those decorated studs in the calendar will be used to help build future Habitat homes in the community.

The biggest change that the non-profit has made in the pandemic is continuing and finding ways to increase housing because there’s a bigger need for affordable housing.

“So we knew with all the things that were happening in 2020, people’s incomes were lower, people may have been furloughed, they may have lost their jobs completely. We knew more than ever [that] housing was going to be a significant conversation that we needed to have, not only as a community and a region, but as an organization,” said Holmes.

The Stud of the Month calendar costs $20 and can be purchased at The Rock Shop at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, Kruse Chiropractic, and at the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Another new and upcoming fundraiser for the organization is Habitats for Habitat, where people can build habitats, such as birds, dog houses, and sheds, that will be auctioned off in the spring for the non-profit.