Digital Exclusive: Siouxland family axes out stress

ANTHON, Iowa (KCAU) – As there are many ways to combat stress, one Siouxland family battles it a different way.

Ella Campbell and her mom, Sara Gerke, of Anthon, Iowa, have found a new hobby and stress reliever: ax throwing.

Starting at the age of seven, Ella has been ax throwing and now, her mom is starting to compete as well.

Sara said that it’s a fun sport that everyone can do and it can be very relieving.

“Sometimes you do it out of anger to try to take it out or you just do it kill time. It’s a big stress reliever,” explained Sara.

If you would like to try out ax throwing as a new stress reliever, Axe to Grind will be opening soon in Sioux City.