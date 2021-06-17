Digital Exclusive: Siouxland communities left with minor damage from Wednesday storm

(KCAU) – A severe storm hit the cities of Ida Grove and Odebolt late Wednesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., gusts with speeds up to 50 mph and hail the size of quarters hit the small towns causing trees to be ripped apart.

“Two trees went down across the street, one in my yard. Took down the power lines and the poles. Power went out about 9:30 p.m. last night and we didn’t get it back until 9:00 am today,” said Mark Horsley, an Odebolt resident.

Horsley woke up to find the tree in his front yard laying on his roof.

Surprisingly, he along with most residents only have minor damages.

“There’s not a lot of house damage, the trees fell in pretty good shape. My boy on the other side of town had a tree fall and put a hole in his roof,” said Horsley.

The storm was less severe in Ida Grove with most of the debris already removed by the late afternoon.