Digital Exclusive: Siouxland citizens thank truck drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – One company is giving thanks to truck drivers across the Siouxland area.

Great West Casualty Company gathered outside the Elk Point, South Dakota weigh-in station for Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

JOHN – “You know these are the folks that deliver the goods for all of us day in, day out, rain, shine, and even in a pandemic; we just wanna say ‘thank you for keeping all the grocery store shelves stocked, the pharmacies, even the hospital with equipment.'”

The group gave the drivers a thank you gift which included a sandwich meal and a road atlas.

JOHN – “We’ve had people that have been great coming out to volunteer for this and we’ve had a steady stream of truck drivers, we’ve heard really good things from them. It really has been a great turn out and fortunate to have good weather for this as well.”

The next event will be outside of Salix, Iowa on September 16th.

