Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Big Give event brings awareness to charities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are showing their local charities support for the Siouxland Big Give event.

“The Siouxland Big Give is going on today and it’s a great way for people in the community to just get knowledge about what all of these local non-profits are doing, gives them the opportunity to donate to the charity or the charities of their choice,” said Heather Hennings, president of United Way.

The community-wide event ends at midnight October 6th and has multiple ways to donate, either online or at Hy-Vee stores.

“Siouxland Big Give is such a great opportunity for the Gospel Mission and really for all non-profits in Sioux City. I think with COVID being such a weird year and cancelling so many fundraising opportunities and in-person events, I think having an event like this that just raises awareness for the other non-profits, as well as for our selves to just give us a platform that has so many great communication options and just really raises awareness to what we’re trying to do in the community,” said Emily Vondrak, the Gospel Mission director of development and public relations.

“I think the biggest thing for the community, like I said, is making sure that our community sticks together during this time and this is a great way for us to do that,” said Hennings.

Folks interested can find the list of non-profit organizations here.

Latest Stories