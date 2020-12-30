Digital Exclusive: Siouxland art organizations receiving relief funds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several Siouxland organizations will be getting some financial relief in the following weeks thanks to the Iowa Arts & Emergency Relief Fund.

“We are very privileged and very lucky that we got our $5,000 award because that’s gonna go toward paying bills which we desperately need to do,” said Rick Myers, board president of the Sioux City Community Theatre.

The funds will help venues recover any extra expenses caused by the pandemic, like maintenance and heating.

“Even though a venue might go dormant for a year; we own the venue so we’re lucky we don’t have rent, but there’s still significant expenses that have to be taken care of on a yearly basis even if nothing is going on,” said Dave Bernstein, vice-president of the Orpheum Preservation Board.

The relief fund had a total of $7 million that would get spread across the state to organizations that applied for the grant. The amount they receive would vary based on the amount a venue spent to keep the place running or revenue that was lost from canceled events.

The program started accepting applications on December 2 with a deadline of December 11, leaving little time to waste.

“The program came up quickly. We applied for it quickly. Melissa Willer, who works on the Orpheum Board, jumped on it right away, prepared an app very quickly that we submitted right away and, honestly, we found out before I was even thinking, ‘we should’ve found out,’ so the state really handled this all quickly and efficiently which is nice,” said Bernstein.

“We didn’t have much of a window to work with to get this. It was kind of a rush deal for everyone across the state. They said, ‘Here’s this money. Let’s get it out there. Let’s use it now,’ because they wanted it in our hands as soon as possible and I understand that,” said Myers.

According to the iowa.gov arts section, applicants would be notified on December 30 if they were accepted, but both Bernstein and Myers found out early.

“I knew the award date was coming up and I was checking my email every day and anxiously awaiting just like a kid at Christmas and that’s kind of what it is, it’s like a kid at Christmas and we got this gift, and it is more than welcomed,” said Myers.

“It’s a real struggle. The Orpheum is in good financial shape, but certainly the funds from the state greatly help to make up the significant deficit we’ve had this year and will continue to have going into next year,” said Bernstein.