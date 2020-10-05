Digital Exclusive: Sioux City’s downtown library reopens to the public by appointment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A prominent building in Sioux City has reopened its doors during this uncertain time.

The Sioux City Public Library’s downtown location is officially open to the public by appointment starting Monday by going through the west entrance by the parking lot.

“Because it’s a huge space. Libraries are very high contact surfaces. We wanted to try and control the crowds at first,” said Helen Rigdon, executive director of the Sioux City Public Library.

Every hour there will be a 45-minute appointment, which will have 10 spots available with a maximum of four people per spot. The remaining 15 minutes will be used to wipe down the computers and materials before the next appointment.

The opening of the Downtown Library to the public is a part of the Sioux City Public Library’s Phase 3 of its reopening plan.

“So, Phase 3 was to get this branch open. This branch is our busiest, of course, but also it has the most influx of people. We want to try and come up with a procedure to keep both the patrons and the staff safe,” said Rigdon.

Rigdon adds the previous phases of the reopening plan dealt with making plans, figuring out how to do it, starting the curbside services, and reopening the Morningside Branch.

She mentions the reopening of the Downtown Library will not affect the other branches already opened because of the different groups of people who live near a library branch and use the closest one to them.

“Now, I don’t think Sioux City is a huge city but the people like their branches. You know, I don’t think will hurt it. I think it will just increase it and it’s just another service that we want to offer,” said Helen Rigdon, executive director of the Sioux City Public Library.

Rigdon said the public library is doing a trial run of going fine free on overdue library fines, which will go through until the end of December.

People can schedule an appointment at the Downtown Library by calling the Sioux City Public Library at 712-255-2933.

Latest Stories