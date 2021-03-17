Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Symphony to host 1st concert with in-person audience since pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Music has the ability to give people a way to escape from all that’s happening in their lives, especially in these times.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert on Saturday will not only be virtual but have folks sitting in their seats, watching the performance.

“We have planned three live in-person concerts. This [first] concert on Saturday night and then a second one in April and then the final concert in June,” said Dr. Richard Steinbach, executive director.

Dr. Richard Steinbach, executive director of the symphony, said they have created a safe environment for the listeners and musicians in order for the concert to happen.

“The excitement of having people there and at the end being able to have their feedback through applause or cheers or boos, whatever it is, it doesn’t matter,” said Ryan Haskins, music director.

Ryan Haskins, music director and conductor for the symphony, said bringing music to people in the pandemic is being there for the celebration, grief, and stressful times.

“Well, the concept of music, picking up where words fail, is nothing new. We’ve known that; that’s what our art does. That’s why this art lasts for hundreds, and in some ways, thousands of years,” said Haskins.

Dr. Steinbach mentions the symphony will limit the seating for the first in-person concert to season subscribers only.

“So, it’s going to be a limited number of seats, approximately 300 [people]. So, we were able to socially distance everyone in six-foot pods; masks will be required,” said Dr. Richard Steinbach, executive director.

Haskins said music in the last year of tough and challenging times has been able to perform many different duties.

“First, to get us through. Then, to allow us to think about the return, and now serves as a way of letting us gather again, bringing us back together,” said Ryan Haskins, music director.

Dr. Steinbach adds Saturday’s concert puts the symphony back on schedule and they hope to open more seats for the April and June concerts.