Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Schools receives Pacesetter Honors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District is being recognized for one of its reading programs.

The district’s Prime Age to Engage initiative being awarded the Pacesetter Honors.

The program focuses on engagement between the ages of zero to 3 years old because health experts say that early interaction such as reading is crucial because a child’s brain is 85 percent development by the time they’re 3 years old.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between more than 70 agencies, including the district, pediatricians, and parents.

“They are giving them a prescription that we developed, a whole handbook about how to do that, but they give them a prescription to read 15 minutes a day. And then they’re also giving the family an age-appropriate book,” said Dr. Kim Buryanek, associate superintendent of Sioux City Community School District.

The Sioux City community school district is one of 21 communities to be recognized as part of the campaign that recognizes communities that promote early school success.

“This is a unique program. One that has been featured nationally through the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and we’re pleased to have our peers in the campaign initiative recognize us for the great work that has been done,” said Dr. Kim Buryanek.

