Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Schools celebrate the hard work of administrative professionals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Every school district knows and sees the superintendent, but what about those who work behind the scenes?

Sioux City Schools is highlighting one of their employees as a way to celebrate Administrative Professionals Day.

“Even though I know what my duties are day-to-day, they change day-to-day. It’s very hectic but yet calming. I love the hustle-bustle. I love to be busy,” said Cyndi Lloyd, an administrative assistant.

Cyndi Lloyd is the administrative assistant to Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman and has been with the school district for 12 years, and is also the school board secretary.

“Every building has their version of Cyndi Lloyd, and they’re blessed to have that person on our team, as well. So, I can’t even imagine how it would go without that,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Dr. Gausman said even when Lloyd is very busy with several other things going on, she can still be thorough with what he needs.

“Making sure [that] his schedule runs smoothly and that he has time to get his work done and meet with people. There’s key stakeholders [who] want him all the time,” said Lloyd.

In the many years of working with one another, Dr. Gausman said Lloyd understands him and knows when he needs to go into his office and take a breath.

“And when it’s time to maybe crack a joke at the right moment to provide some release of tension. I can’t imagine anybody who would serve in this role any better,” said Dr. Gausman.

Lloyd said she takes being acknowledged for her hard work with a “grain of salt” because she sees it as her job, which is what she loves to do.

“I love to help people. I love to make their lives easier if there’s something that I can help with. I tried to make it consistent throughout the district. I have learned how he likes things,” said Cyndi Lloyd, an administrative assistant.

Lloyd mentions she came from the private sector before taking on her role as an administrative assistant and wishes that she would’ve put in her 30 years with the school district.