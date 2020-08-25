Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Schools approves $14.1 million bid package for new Hunt Elementary school project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Board of Directors for the Sioux City Community Schools approved a fourth bid package, which totaled about $14.1 million for the new Hunt Elementary School project on Monday.

The $14,135,000 bid package was awarded to Nelson Commercial Construction, which is located in Sioux City.

“Bid package four consists of the actual construction of the building and all remaining pavement that goes around the building that would include any abutting sidewalks and playground areas,” said Brian Fahrendholz, Director of Operations and Maintenance at Sioux City Community Schools District.

The current plan is to have the project be substantially completed by May 31, 2022, which will give the school district the summer to move into the new building.

Sioux City Schools anticipates to have students in the classrooms by the fall of 2022.

“This is really what everyone likes to see, you know, the demolition is always interesting to see. Then, there’s that kind of boring, dirty site work that goes on but it’s always so necessary in order for us to actually rebuild the building. This is where the community and students and staff will actually get to see the building itself be constructed. So, it’s an exciting time for us as a community and as a school district,” said Fahrendholz.

The school district has recently finished the project of air-conditioning the second to last school building, which was Riverside Elementary, which had no air conditioning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hunt Elementary let their students out two hours early due to the heat.

With the hot temperatures, it’s important for the district to have air conditioning in all of its school buildings.

“Hunt [Elementary], right now, being relocated at the former Crescent Park Elementary building, is the last remaining school district building that we have for students that doesn’t have air conditioning. So, we’re very excited to move forward by 2022 to have all of our buildings, fully climate-controlled for students,” said Brian Fahrendholz, Sioux City Schools.

The fourth and last bid package, which is also the final stage of the project, is set to begin by mid-September. The overall project will cost about $21-21.5 million.

