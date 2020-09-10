Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Public Museum to host monthly Kid’s Day activities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Families can find something fun to do at the Sioux City Public Museum this weekend.

The organization is hosting a Kid’s Day activity on the second Saturday of every month from September to December.

The museum created this to reconnect with the public and to keep the community safe with socially distant activities.

The program is for Pre-K and early elementary school students.

They will get a packet full of craft projects that they can take and complete at home.

They can also participate in a scavenger hunt inside the museum.

Each month will have a new theme:

September 12 – Fall on the Farm

October 10 – Day of the Dead and Halloween

November 14 – Native American Foods

December 12 – Holiday Take and Make

Visit the museum’s website for more info.

