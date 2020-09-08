Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Public Museum opens Women’s Suffrage exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are getting a chance to see Sioux City’s contribution to American History at the Sioux City Public Museum.

“2020 is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which enfranchised women in the United States, so gave them full voting rights. And so because that’s such a big anniversary, we decided we wanted to try to do something kind of from a Sioux City perspective,” said Matt Anderson, Curator of History at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Siouxlanders will learn of the city’s journey through the suffrage movement in this immersive exhibit.

They will even be treated to a slideshow while taking a rest on one of the benches.

“It’s a really deep story and so if you’re interested in kind of the detailed history, this exhibit allows that. We do have the national story, we have the story at the state level, the Iowa level, and then the story here in Sioux City and so you’ll information about that,” said Anderson.

