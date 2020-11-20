Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Public Museum goes digital in 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum has been going digital this year since the first wave of COVID.

Their most popular program is the “History at High Noon” series that covers a variety of topics in Sioux City’s history.

“These ‘History at High Noon’ programs really highlight our photographic collection, which is extraordinary, and so it’s a great way to go in and learn about a specific Sioux City topic and see hundreds of incredible Sioux City images that you just don’t normally get to see,” said Theresa Weaver-Basye, curator of education at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The museum has been doing History at High Noon for ten years but switched to an online format back in 2019.

The program has a new topic every month with their most recent one being about Sioux City’s development from 1910 – 1920.

“It’s a fascinating period of history. Sioux City was just positively booming; it was one of the largest cities in the state, major industrial center, and also very much growth of social services in the city and volunteer organizations. So, it’s a fascinating time and it’ll be a great program if you want to learn more about the history of that time period,” said Weaver-Bayse.

Weaver-Bayse also hinted at some plans in the museum for 2021.

“We’re developing some live virtual tours that we can use for school kids and really have them feel like they visited the museum and get up close and personal and maybe do some things that we normally wouldn’t be able to do,” said Weaver-Bayse.

All their programs can be viewed on the Sioux City Public Museum’s YouTube channel.