Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Public Library offering contactless curbside pickup

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Physical media is still alive and well at the Sioux City Public Library.

In order to keep Siouxlanders safe during the pandemic, the library is now offering curbside pickup at two of their locations for readers who order online.

“We had talked about offering a curbside service before the pandemic hit. and then once the pandemic hit and the library needed to close as part of efforts to kind of mitigate the spread, that plan kind of came right up front,” said Jodi Klocke, communications specialist.

While coronavirus jumpstarted the process for getting the system in place, there were still some obstacles to overcome.

“Getting a system in place where people could pick up materials safely by appointment and getting the backlog of holds that were in place before the library closed was an undertaking,” said Klocke.

How it works is that patrons browse through the online catalog specify the location they want to pick up their book. Staff will notify patrons when their hold is ready, and patrons can choose the time they want to pick up.

Klocke said that curbside pick up is part of phase 2 of a four part reopening plan.

The library’s Morningside branch has recently opened to the public with a mask requirement.

