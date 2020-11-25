Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local 7 Union makes holiday donation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local 7 Union made holiday donations to five local non-profit organizations on Wednesday.

Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Noah’s Hope, Support Siouxland Soldiers, The Food Bank of Siouxland, and The Gospel Mission each received $1,000 checks from Local 7 Union.

“Local 7 on a daily basis, we see the need in our community year-round. So, we have the opportunity, and we have the means to make a donation to different charities here in town. So, we thought we bring people together today, and that’s what we did. We just donated a certain amount of money to the five different charities that were here today,” said Tom Leonard, Local 7 Union.

Tom Leonard, Vice President of Local 7 Union, said making the $5,000 holiday donation is the right thing to do. He mentions it’s a way for them to give back to the community.

Dennis Martin, a volunteer with Support Siouxland Soldiers, said the donation will help the non-profit continue their programs of servicing and aiding veterans and active military service members in the area.

“We have recently gone into a lot of food distributions since COVID started. We have given out approximately 35 to 40 tons of food and groceries to local veterans,” said Dennis Martin, Support Siouxland Soldiers.

Martin mentions the donation will specifically be used for the care packages, which will allow them to more to support the local deployed troops.

He said Support Siouxland Soldiers is in the process of shipping 500 care packages to local national air guard troops that are currently deployed around the world.

The holiday donation comes out of Local 7 Union’s community service fund, which they have set aside to donate throughout the year.

Kim Wilson, Chief Development Officer at Community Action Agency of Siouxland, said the donation will be used towards getting people coats for the winter season.

“That money will help to purchase coats for anywhere from babies to adults. We know that this time of year, as it continues to get colder and we have been serving a lot more low-income families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, this money will go a long way to help us purchase the coats,” said Kim Wilson, Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue and Local 7 Union are participating in a coat drive with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland with boxes at all fire stations, including the police/fire headquarters.