Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Police to take back unwanted prescription drugs on October 24

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department will be taking back unwanted prescription drugs across six locations in the city on Saturday.

The police department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are putting the mass collection event together on National Drug Take Back Day.

“By turning in your prescription drugs to one of these collection points, you ensure that these are disposed of safely. So, it will keep it out of the hands of people that may want to abuse them. But also, it’ll dispose of these drugs in an environmentally sound way,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department.

The disposal sites will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on October 24 and will only accept pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked, at these locations:

Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave

Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Dr.

Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.

Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Dr.

Walgreens, 100 Pierce St.

Walmart, 3301 Floyd Blvd.

All of the collections sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to keep everyone safe.

Photo Courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department.

Sgt. McClure said the mass collection will provide the public with a chance to help prevent pill abuse and theft.

“A lot of people will look for unused medication or try to steal people’s medication that may have an addiction to that medication. So, by disposing of these drugs that maybe you’re not taking or have finished taking, especially pain medications. You keep them out of the hands of people that maybe addicted or want to abuse them,” said Sgt. McClure.

Another way Sioux City Police Department is helping take prescription drugs off the streets is having a dropbox in the lobby of their headquarters.

Sgt. McClure adds there are several pharmacies in the city that collect unused prescriptions throughout the year.

This year’s event will be the DEA’s 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.

Last fall, Americans turned in almost 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites that were operated by the DEA and nearly 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement parties.

The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Bank Initiative in 2010.

For more information on National Drug Take Back Day, visit the Sioux City Police’s website.

