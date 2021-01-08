Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Police seeking information from witnesses on two unsolved homicides

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is still investigating two homicides that happened late last year, one on November 1 at 414 West 7th Street, and the second on December 1 at 2601 Douglas Street.

Both of these homicides remain unsolved with detectives pursuing leads, but still need witnesses to come forward and provide information on these homicides.

“Someone out there has that critical piece of information that will help us catch the killer of Brian Henderson [Jr.] and the killer of Dan Harden. They’ll provide us [with] valuable piece of information that could help us find that evidence that will link them to [these murders] or hopefully get them arrested and prosecuted for these murders,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said the two men and their families deserve justice and be able to have closure.

There are different reasons why it’s challenging for police to get witnesses to talk to them such as fear, afraid of retaliation, and distrust in the police department.

“We constantly strive to try to build trust in the community and build these relationships with people that we serve, and there’s a trust that is vital to what we do. We do what we can to build that trust with people and make them feel secure in coming to us,” Sgt. McClure.

Sgt. McClure mentions there are a lot of misconceptions on how homicide investigations go on because of TV shows and movies.

Investigations are time-consuming because forensic testing takes time and police want to do the testing correctly.

“They do take time to gather all of the evidence and get it forensically tested, and there is a critical component of witnesses. Without witnesses, a lot of times we wouldn’t be able to get prosecutions in major cases like [these].” Sgt. McClure.

At this time, Sioux City Police said no one has been charged in either homicides and anyone that has information can call the police department or Crime STOPPERS at 712-258 TIPS (8477).