Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Police say don’t drink and drive this Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the Thanksgiving holiday gets closer and those gatherings being smaller than normal, it’s still important to not drink and drive.

It’s critical to find a safe ride home because when you’re impaired, you can’t make the reactionary judgments that you normally would when you’re driving a vehicle.

“Especially when we get into this time of year, where it’s colder, and we may be having weather events and things like that. You need to be paying attention to what you’re doing. We know that alcohol lowers your inhibition. Anything over a .08 is illegal anyway, so it’s always important to find that ride. It makes you safer; it makes everyone around you safer,” said Officer Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department.

Officer Andrew Dutler, with the Sioux City Police Department, said when your inhibition is lowered because of drinking alcohol, sometimes it impacts people’s ability to make positive decisions.

When you’re at bars, family gatherings, or other events over Thanksgiving, set a limit of alcohol drinks to have and stick to it.

“We have taxi services in Sioux City. We have the most popular ride-sharing services available in Sioux City. If you don’t want to utilize either one of those, check with a friend or family member, somebody that can be designated driver for you, drop you off and pick you up from that destination,” said Officer Dutler.

Officer Dutler mentions alcohol consumption goes up during the holiday, and there will be a couple more police vehicles out on the streets to enforce traffic and drunk driving laws.

Some of the signs police officers look for in impaired driving are:

Not using the turn signal

Rolling through stop signs

Driving through traffic control devices

Not using your headlights

Engaging your headlights when it’s dark outside

Swerving outside your lane

Swerving and hitting curb

Some of the taxi services and ride-sharing services in Sioux City for people to use are Sioux City Taxi, Taxi Xpress, Siouxland Taxi, Lyft, and UBER.