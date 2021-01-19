Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Police say 18-year-old fell asleep while driving, hits tattoo shop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department said an 18-year-old man appeared to fall asleep while driving a pickup truck that collided with a tattoo shop in downtown Sioux City on Monday afternoon.

The truck was heading south on Pearl Street and left the roadway, striking a building, a gas meter, and a couple of parking meters before hitting the front window of Maya Modification.

“When you’re tired, you don’t have a lot of that reactionary time that we need to make decisions while we’re driving. When we’re out there driving, even us experienced drivers who have been doing it for a lot of years, we make hundreds and even thousands of decisions when we’re in a car for even a short period of time,” said Ofc. Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department.

Officer Dutler said when people fall asleep while behind the wheel, the vehicle could leave the roadway, your lane, and maybe into an oncoming lane of traffic.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, when the brain doesn’t have enough sleep, it struggles to function properly and doesn’t time to recuperate, making the neurons overworked.

“When we pull drivers who are extremely exhausted, they’re exhibiting a lot of what would look like intoxicated driving. There are a lot of similarities between driving while you’re extremely tired and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” said Ofc. Dutler.

Some ways to avoid drifting off while driving are getting plenty of sleep, turning the music up, roll your window down, or pull over and call someone to pick you up.

Sioux City Police mention there were no injuries reported and the driver was charged with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.