Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Parks and Recs relocates to Expo Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Long Lines Family Rec Center has served as the office of the Sioux City Parks and Rec Department for many years, but now it appears it’s time for a change.
“This is our brand new facility and we’re moving our offices out of here. We felt like we’re gonna do a lot of business out of here, we’re gonna have people in here all hours of the day, so it just makes a lot of sense for us, functionally, to be here,” said John Byrnes, Recreation Supervisor.
The department announced on their official Twitter that their offices will be at the new Siouxland Expo Center location starting on September 11.
“Not only is the location accessible still, you know, just off the interstate and we’re not far from downtown. We’re excited to start working with people in a bunch of different capacities for using this space, so this space is gonna continue to kind of grow and evolve and be utilized for different things,” said Byrnes
Byrnes stated that they will still run the Family Rec Center, just from their new offices.
Their office hours and phone numbers for the department will remain the same.
They recently tweeted about the public grand opening of the Expo Center happening on Friday, September 18.
