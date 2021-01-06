Digital Exclusive: Sioux City man repairs cars for veterans in his garage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Sioux City man is helping veterans from his own garage.

Corey Duckett started the organization Mechanics for Vet, which provides vehicle repairs without charging labor.

“It dawned on me that nobody does this. There’s actually a need for it and I found myself pretty busy from time to time anyway,” said Duckett, founder and CEO of Mechanics for Vets.

A disabled veteran himself, Duckett started out by fixing friends cars when he returned from Afghanistan in 2011 before starting Mechanics for Vets in 2018.

Recently, the organization announced what is being called Project: Full Auto where a car will be purchased and repaired to be given to a deserving veteran.

“We’re looking to raise money to be able to purchase the cars as well as we’re looking for qualified candidates, veterans in the community who need a vehicle,” said Duckett.

Mechanics for Vets got approved for non-profit status in 2020 and Duckett hopes it will become something more in the future.

“My dream for this organization is to go national. I mean, I want this company to be the namesake for when you think ‘veterans’ and ‘services for veterans,'” said Duckett.

Click here for more information about Mechanics for Vets.